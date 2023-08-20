Take ’em out to the ballgame! LeBron James enjoyed a family sports day on Saturday at Dodger Stadium with his sons.

The Lakers superstar headed out to the game for the second game in a doubleheader between the Dodgers and the Marlins, where he was joined by his wife, Savannah, and kids Bronny, Brice and Zhuri.

The family outing comes just a month after Bronny, 18, was discharged from the hospital following a frightening incident in which he suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team.

LeBron and his kids were all smiles as they enjoyed the fun game, which the Dodgers won 3-1.

LeBron James/Instagram

The day was capped off with a very special moment when the Dodgers organization presented LeBron with a special donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The NBA star shared a photo of that meaningful moment, in which he was handed a large check displaying the $100,000 donation to his organization.

LeBron James/Instagram

Back in late July, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny, a McDonald’s All-American player who recently committed to playing ball for USC, was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, “Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well.”

Four days later, though, Bronny was out of the hospital and continuing to recover at home. That same day, LeBron issued an update on his son’s condition and thanked fans and friends for their support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the NBA star tweeted. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

