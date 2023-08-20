Click to share this via email

Lizzo is back posting on Instagram once again.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to the social media platform to share a look at her trip to Tokyo, Japan.

“From Shibuya, with Love 💖,” she wrote beneath the post, which includes video footage and photos of the Grammy winner visiting the city.

The post comes after a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo by three of her former backup dancers earlier this month.

The suit against Lizzo alleges a variety of misconduct, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

In a response to the suit, the 35-year-old artist denied the allegations, calling them “outrageous.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she said in a statement shared on social media.