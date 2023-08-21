Michael Bublé’s baby girl is one!

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to mark his daughter Cielo’s first birthday with a cute post.

One pic showed Bublé looking lovingly at his youngest child while holding her up, with a second photo showing the 1-year-old sat on her dad’s knee playing the keyboard.

Bublé captioned the snaps, “It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them.

“Happy 1st birthday Cielito ❤️”

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato — who tied the knot in 2011 — also share sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughter Vida, 5.

Lopilato also took to Instagram to celebrate Cielo’s special day.

She posted a baby bump pic, before adding another of her and Bublé holding the newborn outside the hospital.

Lopilato wrote, “Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever 💙 I can’t help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter.

“On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo 🦋. I love you so much. 🎂🎈👶❤️”