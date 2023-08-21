Riley Keough would be into working with Nicolas Cage.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star reveals that she would be open to starring in a movie with her former stepdad.

“He’s a great actor,” she says. “I’ve had some wild stepfathers. Famous and not famous.”

Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and her first husband Danny Keough. Cage was her third husband, from 2002 to 2004, after she had been married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

In fact, as Keough recalls, she actually thinks of Jackson’s Neverland Ranch as more like a home to her than Presley’s Graceland, which had belonged to her father Elvis Presley.

“Which one did I like better?” Keough asks herself. “I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest. That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime.”

Keough has had other famous homes, too, including Lisa Marie’s home base in Calabasas, Cal., the town that has become known as the home of the Kardashians.

Many other massive stars live there, in the gated Hidden Hills community, including Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Drake and Will Smith.

“I think when we lived there, it was just us and Melissa Etheridge—it was horse country,” Keough recalls. “I’m an OG Calabasas girl.”

As it happens, the Kardashians were also living there at the time, long before their reality show, and in fact Keough’s grandmother Priscilla Presley once dated late patriarch Robert Kardashian.

“My grandma dated their dad, I think?” Keough says. “Fact-check that.”

Priscilla and Kardashian dated briefly following her divorce from Elvis in 1973, though she refused to marry so long as her ex-husband was still alive.

In 2014, Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West bought up the property where Keough had grown up in Calabasas.