It’s been a whole year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally sealed the deal.

On Sunday night, the “Marry Me” star shared a post on Instagram celebrating her 1-year wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today 🤍 …,” she wrote, alongside a pair of wedding photos.

Lopez also included a poem for her husband:

Dear Ben, Sitting here alone

Looking at my ring ring

Feeling overwhelmed

It makes me wanna sing sing

How did we end up here

Without a rewind

Oh my

This is my life… Jennifer 🤍

In one of the photos, Lopez and Affleck share a wedding day kiss while fireworks explode in the night sky behind them.

The couple celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, though they had in fact tied the knot roughly a month earlier in Las Vegas.

Affleck an Lopez announced their engagement in April 2022, nearly a year after the former couple reignited their relationship.

The pair had famously dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of the film “Gigli”. They were originally engaged in November 2002, but in September 2003, just days before they were set to marry, the couple called off the nuptials.

Despite calling off their wedding, Lopez and Affleck stayed together for several more months, finally splitting in January 2004.