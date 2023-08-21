Click to share this via email

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were spotted together on Sunday for the first time after split reports emerged online.

Portman and Millepied — who tied the knot in 2012 — were seen in the stands at Stadium Australia in Sydney watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, which saw England’s Lionesses lose to Spain’s La Roja.

Portman and Millepied were joined by their 12-year-old son Aleph in the photos shared by the Daily Mail.

The paper stated Millepied and Aleph appeared to leave at half-time, leaving Portman to watch the rest of the match by herself.

The outing came after Portman was seen without her wedding ring while out in Sydney earlier this month.

It was reported earlier this year that Millepied had been rumoured to have had an affair with a 25-year-old French climate activist.

Portman and Millepied got married on August 4, 2012 after meeting on the set of 2010’s “Black Swan”. The pair share two kids — son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

Neither Portman or Millepied have spoken about the status of their marriage.