Taylor Swift dressed to impress to attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding on Saturday.

The “Love Story” singer was among the star-studded guest list at the ceremony, which was held at Parker’s Garage & Oyster Saloon in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

She wore a blue lace corset dress for the bash, with In Style pointing out that the colour wasn’t just a coincidence and it’s highly likely the outfit was planned out with thought.

Taylor Swift attends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff’s wedding. — Backgrid

Swifties will no doubt realize that the colour blue is heavily featured on her 1989 album, which marked the first album collab between Swift and Antonoff.

The word “blue” was included in many of the songs, as well as the musician donning a blue sweater on the album’s cover.

Swift also donned a blue dress to reveal that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be her next re-released album during her final “Eras Tour” Los Angeles show earlier this month.

Swift and Antonoff are thought to have been friends since first meeting in late 2012. They’ve been working together pretty much ever since.