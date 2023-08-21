Sports is in the Brady family’s blood.

Everyone knows NFL star quarterback Tom Brady, but after his retirement from football, all eyes are now on his niece, Maya Brady, a star on the softball diamond.

Who is Maya Brady?

Maya Ann Brady-Timmons, 22, was born on June 1, 2001 to Tom Brady’s older sister Maureen Brady, herself a a former All-American softball star, having taken Fresno State University to two Women’s College World Series titled in 1992 and 1994.

Along with Maureen playing softball and Tom Brady being a seven-time Super Bowl champion football star, their sister Julie was a college soccer star, and their other sister Nancy also played softball.

“We all just love sports and love being competitive,” Maya told The Athletic about her family in 2021. “The common denominator is that we all love winning. Especially in such a close family, you get bragging rights.”

How Did Maya Get Into Softball?

Maya first started playing softball when she was just 4-years-old, and according to ESPN, by 9 she already had her sights set on playing for UCLA after attending one of their games.

Maya Brady – Photo: AP Photo/Kyusung Gong/CP Images

“I remember being so nervous because it was my first UCLA game that I had ever gone to,” she told ESPN. “I was that shy little 9-year-old kid that the coaches would ask questions to, and I would just smile and look at my mom because I couldn’t even speak.”

Maya added, “Having so much admiration for them after the World Series win, and then going there and being in that atmosphere around the team and coaches really made me a die-hard UCLA fan.”

With her talent on the field growing, Maya’s mother moved the family to southern California so she could play for the OC Batbusters.

She eventually graduated to playing for Oaks Christian High School in Thousand Oaks, Cal.

College Softball Star

In high school, Maya distinguished herself on the softball diamond, becoming the no. 2 recruit in the country for college when she graduated in 2019.

She joined the UCLA Bruins, her favourite team, in 2020, where she was named Softball America Freshman of the Year.

In 2023, Maya was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and batting champion.

She has also played twice for Team USA’s softball team in world competitions.

Tom Brady’s Biggest Fan

With her uncle being one of the most successful NFL players in history, it’s no surprise that Maya is one of Tom’s biggest fans.

Earlier this year on Instagram, she wrote, “Watching you play football has been one of the greatest joys in my life,” adding that her uncle is “The greatest to ever do it!”

In fact, Maya is such a big fan of her uncle that she has attended all 10 of his Super Bowl appearances, even when she was a toddler.

Maya Brady’s Biggest Fan

Of course, the love goes in the other direction, with Tom being a huge public supporter of his niece and her athletic career.

In 2019, he told the Boston Globe that Maya is the “most athletic person” in his whole family.

“She’s just a great athlete, so competitive. And she’s been on such winning teams and she’s such a great teammate. It’s so impressive,” he said at the time.

In 2021, Tom tweeted out a video of his niece hitting a massive home run, writing, “Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far!”

Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021

Earlier this year, Tom shared a selfie with Maya at a game, along with a series of other photos and video of her win against Arizona State.

“I love you Uncle Tommy. Thank you for coming!!!!” Maya wrote in the comments on his post.

Dating Life

Maya is currently in a relationship with James Dinneen, a linebacker for UCLA’s football team who graduated in 2022.

In June, Dinneen shared a sweet tribute to Maya for her birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy 22nd Birthday to the love of my life and my best friend for the rest of time ❤️. You are such a special person and I can’t wait to experience the world with you 💗🥰🫶🏼.”