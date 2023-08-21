Notorious Taylor Swift look-alike Ashley Leechin caused a tornado of fans at an unknown shop in L.A. over the weekend when she was mistakenly thought to be the music sensation herself.

Rocking denim pants, a white tee, sunglasses and a red hat similar to Red era Swift, the mom-of-two was removed from the store with the help of two bodyguards dressed head-to-toe in black, whom Leechin is thought to have allegedly hired for backup.

The hectic situation quickly went viral on X (previously Twitter), garnering a hefty 4.1 million views as of Monday.

‼️ | Tiktoker Ashley Leechin was being escorted OUT of a shop in LA for pretending to be Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/b7YniGEOeu — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 20, 2023

Leechin, a registered nurse mom of two, boasts 1.6 million TikTok followers and often shares vids of herself twinning in Swift looks. She responded to the situation with a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to Swift’s 2019 track “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”, captioning the clip: “Bad timing huh.”

The Swift doppelganger is a controversial figure in the Swiftie community, with many fans often believing Leechin’s stunts are rooted in needless attention-seeking.

Many of the comments underneath the viral Starbucks incident roast Leechin, with one writing: “Oh she wants her 5 minutes of fame so bad.”

“Such a fake! Only one Taylor!” exclaimed another Swiftie, clearly unimpressed with Leechin.

This latest flurry of fans occurred just a few days after the real Swift, 33, was surrounded by a tidal wave of fans at music producer Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner in New Jersey for his wedding to Margaret Qualley on Friday night.