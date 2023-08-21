The Duke of Sussex is causing people’s eyebrows to rise over his seemingly fluctuating head of hair.

Prince Harry, 38, updated his professional photo on the American mental health tech start-up website BetterUp, which the son of Princess Diana joined in 2021 as a Chief Impact Officer. The picture appears to grace the U.K.-native with new locks.

The website image contrasts Prince Harry’s hair at his polo match in Singapore last week.

Online critics took their opinions to X to roast the Prince for his seemingly artificial hair growth, with one writing: “[sic] What in the photoshopped hell is THIS? Bro, you dont have that much hair, and it’s not brown.”

What in the photoshopped hell is THIS? Bro, you dont have that much hair, and it’s not brown. #PrinceHarry #PrinceHarryIsATraitor #meghanandharry pic.twitter.com/fZdmzOw8Pa — State of Flux (@really_real22) August 19, 2023

Another compared California-based Harry and a character from the 1971 film “Planet of the Apes”.

At the rate #princeharry photoshopped hair is going,soon he'll be hairier than an ape 😅 pic.twitter.com/nBXxUuoiIE — Paula Matanovich🍷 (@paulamatanovich) August 19, 2023

Harry’s hair growth, or lack thereof, has been a public point of conversation for a while, with the Duke of Sussex himself even pointing the finger at his brother William’s scalp in his bombshell memoir Spare, describing the heir to the throne’s hair loss as “alarming” and “more advanced than mine”, reports The Daily Mail.