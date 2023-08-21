Ariana Grande has found a special way to mark the 10-year anniversary since the release of her debut album, Yours Truly.

Grande took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip confirming what she has planned for the week commencing August 25. The official 10th anniversary of Yours Truly is August 30.

Grande’s celebrations will kick off on August 25 with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly, as well as live performances of album tracks, “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

Grande took to her Instagram Story to talk more about the deluxe digital release, which will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed,” she said, according to People.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande’s Beau Ethan Slater To Star In Broadway’s ‘Spamalot’ Revival

The star — who has been hitting headlines lately due to her romance with her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater — shared, “I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do.”

Following the first day of celebrations, the musician will then share the first part of a Q&A, as well as a merch capsule on August 26, before releasing a live performance of “Baby I” on August 27.

READ MORE: How Ethan Slater And Ariana Grande Are Handling His Divorce Amid Their Relationship

A vinyl pre-order will then be available on August 28, along with part two of the Q&A.

The following day, Grande will share two more live performances of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” and on anniversary day, August 30, the singer will drop a live performance of “The Way” and “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found.”