There’s no Hollywood connection as strong as a celebrity and her stylist.

That sentiment rings highly accurate for Keke Palmer, 29 and designer and “Project Runway” finalist Sergio Hudson, 38, who teamed up with the “Nope” actress for the latest cover story in Essence.

Sergio, who now designs for a roster of big-league names like Michelle Obama, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, designed Palmer’s 2023 Met Gala dress immediately after she gave birth to her first child, Leodis, with Darius Jackson.

“I feel like I was the most beautiful woman there. I knew that my hair was on point. I knew that my makeup was on point. I knew that my look was on point,” began the “Big Boss” singer as she reminisced on the star-studded evening in New York City.

Palmer stunned for every camera flash on May 1st, 2023, in a custom sequined Sergio Hudson gown decorated with Swarovski crystals and a turquoise shawl which also dazzled as a train.

“Keke was so happy in her skin,” remembers Hudson. “The challenge was that she literally had just had the baby. So she was changing by the day. I think we measured her like three or four times. And when she actually came to the final fitting, we had to take the dress in like maybe two, three inches. It was a lot.”

Palmer describes Hudson’s care for Palmer that evening as similar to her mom Sharon.

“He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did.”