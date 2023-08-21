As he prepares to release his new album, Standing Room Only, country music legend Tim McGraw joined ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for a wide-ranging interview that covered everything from his love of Cocoa Puffs to his wife’s Southern cooking.

“Ah, Southern Food,” admits the Louisiana native about his favourite cheat meal. “I mean, my wife’s Southern cooking! She’ll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries and gravy.”

McGraw married his wife, fellow country music icon Faith Hill, in 1996, creating one of the industry’s most powerful couples.

However, outside of Hill’s cooking, McGraw has a cheat meal that not many have particularly heard of.

“Coca-cola cake,” he admits.

It didn’t stop there, with the 3-time Grammy winner sharing his equally strong admiration for the cereal Cocoa Puffs.

“I love Cocoa Puffs. My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over ’cause I overfill my bowl!”

Despite his penchant for high-sugar cereal and cake, McGraw maintains a top-notch workout regime, sharing that walking is one daily exercise.

“Yeah, walk. I can’t run anymore because I’ve broken my foot so many times,” he continues. “I start every day with an hour walk.”

The “Something Like That” singer-songwriter admits that he broke his foot due to running, sharing that “we used to run 7 or 8 miles before every show.”

The star, prepped to bring his “Standing Room Only” tour to New York this weekend, elaborated that he used to stay in “Motel 6” when he first met his wife.

Rising country superstar Carly Pearce will join McGraw on tour. He described her as a “great artist, such a nice person, and she’s having a great career so it’ll be fun to have her out!”

Standing Room Only hits shelves and streaming platforms on August 25.