"Maestro": (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein.

Some of the biggest Jewish organizations have no issues with Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro”, despite some recent criticism.

The trailer for the upcoming flick dropped last week and some social media users weren’t happy with Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to play the composer, calling the portrayal “Jewface.”

TMZ then spoke to the American Jewish Committee, who insisted the nose isn’t offensive, adding, “We do not believe that this depiction harms or denigrates the Jewish community.”

They said they agreed with Bernstein’s kids — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina — who said on X Wednesday that their dad had a “nice, big nose” and they’re sure he would’ve been “perfectly fine” with Cooper using “makeup to amplify” that resemblance.

(1/6) From Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein:

Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. pic.twitter.com/y9xZWDotJe — Leonard Bernstein (@LennyBernstein) August 16, 2023

The Anti-Defamation League also told TMZ, “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses.

“This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

The eagerly anticipated flick tells the tale of Bernstein’s tumultuous 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre; played by Carey Mulligan.

A synopsis reads, “The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.”

“Maestro” premieres at the Venice Film Festival in September, before hitting select theatres on November 22, 2023 and launching on Netflix on December 20, 2023.