Logan Paul won’t be seeing Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” a second time because he barely finished the first time.

The “ImPaulsive” host and WWE star, 28, who recently got engaged to model Nina Agdel, grilled the historical biopic on the most recent episode of his podcast, which featured “Talk to Me” directors Danny and Michael Philippou.

Paul dropped the bomb, stating: “I walked out of ‘Oppenheimer'”, which caused full-out gasps to emerge from the mouths of the Philippou brothers.

Paul continued explaining his distaste for the wildly popular summer blockbuster, earning $700 million at the global box office, which follows the story of J. Oppenheimer, who had a vital role in creating the first atomic bomb: “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking. It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.”

Paul revealed he felt similar about Nolan’s other film, “Interstellar”, but has since placed the movie in his top 3 faves.

The YouTuber remains in the minority voices of dissidents against Nolan’s twelfth movie, which currently boasts a critic’s rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.