Sam Asghari at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard the Final Season" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Sam Asghari is eyeing up some potential paparazzi disguises amid his divorce from Britney Spears.

Asghari took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to share three selfies, each with a different wig and look.

He told fans, “Help me choose paparazzi disguise 🤔.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears Makes Late-Night Food Run In First Sighting Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Sam Asghari asks people to choose his paparazzi disguise amid divorce from Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/6IgH3t8ClR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Asghari’s post came after ET confirmed last week that he had filed for divorce from Spears. The pair tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

The fitness trainer then took to his Instagram Story to share a statement.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote, adding: “S**t happens.”

Asghari added, “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Denies Report He’s Threatening to ‘Exploit’ Britney Spears With Videos Amid Divorce

Photo: Instagram/ @SamAsghari

Spears has spoken out about the split too, writing that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” in a lengthy Instagram caption.