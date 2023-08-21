Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building"

“Only Murders in the Building” has some classic inspirations.

In a new interview with Variety, series costume designer Dana Covarrubias shares how she crafted star Selena Gomez’s stylish looks for the mystery-comedy show.

READ MORE: If You’re Obsessed With Selena Gomez’s Outfits In ‘Only Murders in the Building’, You’ll Want To Add These Amazon Pieces To Your Wardrobe ASAP

“I put her in chunky- soled boots and big puffy coats and jackets that create this sense of a protective armour around her,” she said of Gomez’s season 1 style.

As the first season went on, and Gomez’s Mabel got closer to Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Charles and Oliver, her wardrobe opened up, too.

The character underwent even more change in season 2, but because there was no time jump between the first two seasons, Covarrubias had to get creative about showing that growth in her costumers.

In part, she looked to Alfred Hitchcock and his longtime costume designer Edith Head, with who he worked with often throughout the ’50s and ’60s.

“I loved how Hitchcock used shadow and light. So having her in black and white was showing what’s going on inside her mind,” Covarrubias explained. “She’s been blacking out, so I played on this notion of is she a good person or a bad person? Does she go to the dark or light… or is she both?”

READ MORE: Steve Martin Says He Won’t Seek More Acting Roles After ‘Only Murders In The Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

The designer settled on a black-and-white motif for Mabel, but also for the show’s other characters.

“Anyone you see wearing black-and-white is my little Easter egg that hints at a duality this character might have,” Covarrubias said.

Thanks to the time jump between seasons 2 and 3, Gomez’s wardrobe for the new season has stepped up a notch, started with the gown Mabel wears to a play in the scene that ends season 2 and leads into the recent premiere.

Covarrubias said that, with the look, she wanted to show “a maturity, and there’s a femininity to her that we see.”