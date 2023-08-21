Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone link up in a star-studded cast in Netflix’s upcoming suspense mystery, “Reptile”, which will also make its grand debut at TIFF.

Del Toro stars as Detective Tom Nichols, who is closely followed by his past as he attempts to be hot on the tracks of a murder. Following the shocking murder of a young real estate agent, Nichols unravels the vast corruption surrounding his small-town life.

Timberlake stars as the murder victim’s husband, Will. Silverstone, who previously starred alongside Del Toro in 1997’s “Excess Baggage”, stars as Detective Nichols’ wife, Judy.

“Alicia brought everything we wanted for the character and more,” Del Toro said of her addition to the cast.

While speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, the Oscar-winner described his character as “a man of destiny,” explaining that he “gets a second chance, but then something happens, and a reckoning occurs.”

Del Toro co-wrote the film alongside directors Grant Singer and Benjamin Brewer.

“Reptile” slithers onto Netflix on October 6 and will premiere at TIFF in September.