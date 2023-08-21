Sasha Colby wants to be a triple-threat.

After winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 earlier this spring, the drag queen has been busy travelling the world and performing, including for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau Becomes First World Leader To Appear on ‘Drag Race’ Franchise

In a new interview with Variety, Colby looks ahead to her future as a drag superstar.

“I want to be a pop star,” she said. “I want to be an actress, I want to do like a trans love story, I want to do a good rom-com with a trans lead. I want to do a fun ‘Broad City’ kind of show with trans and non-binary experiences. How fun would that be, two trans girls navigating New York, wreaking havoc, and seeing the stories that no one knows?”

Colby also opened up about her big “Drag Race” win, as the first Native Hawaiian star to appear on the show, and the first winner of Polynesian descent.

“It’s been a whirlwind and nonstop. You’ve caught me on a good day because I’ve had a second to reflect and sit in all that’s happened,” she said. “It’s been amazing meeting people, performing all over the world and being able to travel. But to be able to talk about and be asked about trans issues and what it means to be doing drag right now feels so relevant and long overdue. On a personal level, it feels like a great victory lap because I get to visit and meet people who are so emotionally invested in my story and in my future.”

READ MORE: Sam Smith Reveals Silky Nutmeg Ganache Is Their Favourite ‘Drag Race’ Queen: ‘I’ve Loved Seeing Their Journey’

She added, “Meeting young gay kids who are growing up and realizing that these ideas that are put on us, the grooming that happened from an early age, is not healthy, and it’s scary to have to grow up and realize that. I really get blown away by telling my truth on TV, and that allows people to connect with our problems because everything is universal, and you’re never really alone.”