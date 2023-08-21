This chapter in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s life is officially over.

Following the confirmation last week that Spears and Asghari have shredded their relationship, TMZ reports the “Toxic” singer will not mention her ties to the fitness model in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

The pop culture princess, 41, reportedly “gave her final sign-off” on the memoir two weeks ago, issuing the book into the non-editable phase, meaning Asghari may have narrowly escaped a tell-all from Spears’s perspective.

The book, which will hit shelves and digital stores on October 24, will briefly mention Asghari, 29, but focus more on her career, rise to superstardom and controversial conservatorship.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears announced the book’s birth, adding that she “worked my a** off for this” and “had to get a lot of therapy.”

In an Instagram post, Spears commented on the divorce, which ET exclusively broke last week, saying she “couldn’t take the pain” any longer between her and Asghari.

She appears to be on cloud nine following the split, sharing a weekend vid of herself on Insagram enjoying the special company of some male friends, along with footage of a male friend licking her leg.

Asghari succinctly stated his thoughts on an Instagram Story last Thursday, writing: “S**t happens.”

The newly separated couple married last June in a celeb-packed ceremony after six years of dating.