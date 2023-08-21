Click to share this via email

Chris Hemsworth is throwing some serious punches in his latest TikTok.

The Australian “Thor” actor, 40, who recently reeled in his birthday with a much-needed surf session at Australia’s Byron Bay with his brother Liam, showed off some stellar kickboxing moves in a new TikTok shared last week.

The “Limitless” star tagged his health and fitness company Centr in the post, which the star founded in 2019. The program works as an app that guides subscribers through fitness regimes and diet plans with designated trainers.

In the vid, a buff and sweaty Hemsworth aggressively boxes with a trainer outside and inside of a gym, to which he comedically captioned the post: “Sweating off the birthday cake with @Centr.”

Hemsworth’s legion of fans showed their endearing support in the comment section, with one writing: “My Hero 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“I absolutely love this kind of workout 🥊” another social media user shared.

His wife, Elsa Pataky, also shared her commemorative Instagram post last week to celebrate his birthday, featuring a cute couple snap of the pair.