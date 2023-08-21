Justin Trudeau is thankful for the support from fellow Canadians.

Speaking with reporters before a federal cabinet retreat in P.E.I., the Canadian PM thanked people for being “gracious” amid his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

“First I want to thank all the people who have reached out over the past number of weeks with warm wishes, with personal messages, with personal stories that have been just wonderful and positive,” Trudeau said on Monday, according to Reuters.

“I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward,” the PM continued. “And I really, really want to thank Canadians for having been so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space. It really, it really makes things easier.”

The Prime Minister and his wife announced their separation in a joint Instagram post on August 2.

The pair wrote that “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

After the announcement, the couple took their children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien on a vacation to Tofino, B.C.

Trudeau did not answer questions about how he’s been feeling after the reservation, and pivoted when asked if his estranged wife will have a public role going forward.

“We’ve addressed that,” he said. “I’m here and glad to be talking about childcare and everything we’re doing together to build a better future, not just for my kids, but for everyone across the country.”

Following their separation, Grégoire Trudeau will no long be considered the Prime Minister’s wife in an official capacity, and will not attend public events with him.

She has also reportedly made arrangements to move into a private residence at her own expense.