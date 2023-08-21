Ever the trend-setting titan, Kendall Jenner has been rocking curve-hugging sheer bandage dresses and tops all year.

The sheer bodycon look is returning to the style sphere and the runway vixen is the latest influencer to stunt in the flattering ensemble.

Plenty of A-listers subscribe to the bodycon look, but there’s something uniquely dazzling about a sheer spin on the bandage dress. It perfectly balances the spectrum of sexy and classy, ensuring a classic look remains modern.

Unfortunately, we all don’t have access to Kardashian-Jenner’s bank accounts (as much as we’d like to), but we can find similar stylings on Amazon Canada, which you can shop and browse from the comfort of your bed.

It’s always about finding what style suits your aesthetic, but we’re here to help you see some spicy selections in the Amazon Canada digital shopping aisles.

Sheer Bandage Dress

Jenner shared a fab photo of herself rocking a sheer bandage dress with her 293 million Instagram followers this weekend.

This hibshaby Corset Bodycon Dress is a soft and cozy touch on the mesh dress trend, offering a polyester and spandex material. Available in sizes S-XL, priced at $32-$39, depending on the size.

The Uni Clau Sheer Maxi Dress puts a saucy irregular spin on the mesh dress, hugging your curves while displaying a spicy pattern. It retails for $49-$69 depending on the size, available in S-XXL.

The Hyujoda Sheer Dress is a draped spin on the sheer dress. It’s available on Amazon Canada for $28 in sizes S-XXL.

The hibshaby Mesh Corset Dress is a more corset-centric approach to the mesh dress. It’s priced at $37 in sizes S-XL.

The Lrady Mesh Dress certainly is reminiscent of Kendall’s party dress that she wore to her Tequila 818 brand party over the weekend. It can be yours for $29, available in sizes M-XL.

Sheer Bodysuit

The fashion world fluttered its eyebrows in awe when Jenner took to the streets of NYC in a recreation of Chanel’s 1994 see-through sequined bodysuit. Kendall put her rebellious spin on it by wearing a thong over the dress, but not everyone will choose to style their look this way. Find your own preference of this bold and beautiful look with some of our selections below.

Sheer Top

If you’re not a full-on dress and bodycon lover, a simple tease to test the waters is a sheer top, something Kendall often rocks with a killer combo of a miniskirt or denim pants.

You can find variation of something Kendall Jenner would wear below!

