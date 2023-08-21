Click to share this via email

Hailey and Justin Bieber are definitely a power couple.

The pair — who tied the knot in 2018 — have reportedly been attending business meetings together, with Hailey allegedly taking on a larger role in everything Justin has been doing work-wise.

A source told Page Six, “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him.

“She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing,” the insider added.

The news comes as ET confirmed last week that Justin and his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, had not parted ways despite rumours.

Multiple sources told ET, “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management.

“The two recently worked on something together.”

Scooter was the one that discovered Justin back in 2006 after he came across his home video of a cover of a Ne-Yo song and recognized his talent.