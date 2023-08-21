Click to share this via email

Courteney Cox has a lot more in common with Monica Geller than anyone realized.

Over the weekend, the “Friends” star shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she attempts to give a tour of her home, but ends up revealing a dirty secret.

“So I just redid my dining room, and I want to show you,” she says to the camera, gesturing to the cameraperson to follow along.

But as she walks toward the kitchen, her friend Max, who is filming the video, turns to peer into a closet.

“What’s in here?” he says, opening the closet up as Cox rushes to stop him screaming, “Nothing!”

Despite her best efforts at blocking the camera’s view, it’s easy to see into the very messy closet, filled with chairs, boxes and all kinds of other items seemingly strewn about.

“Don’t film it,” Cox says at one point, covering up the camera lens so the image goes dark, at which point she’s heard saying, “Erase the footage now.”

On her Instagram post, Cox wrote, “Come on…we all have one 😳🫢🤫 #secretcloset #monica”

The video of course brought to mind Cox’s neat freak character Monica’s overstuffed and messy closet from “Friends”.

In the show, Monica attempts to keep the closet a secret from her husband Chandler, who finally gets it open to reveal the mess.