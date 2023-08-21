David Harbour recently scored some major stepdad points.

During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the “Stranger Things” actor spoke about managing to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Minnesota “Eras Tour” gig.

He said he “had to call in a lot of favours” to nab the coveted tickets, according to Billboard.

And Harbour’s surprises for his steppdaughter didn’t end there.

He also tried to get her to meet Swift, but although she wasn’t able to, she did write her a special note.

Harbour — who is stepdad to his wife Lily Allen’s daughters Ethel and Marnie — added, “I did say as we went in, ‘If there is an opportunity to say hello…’ And they said, ‘She’s leaving on a plane right after the concert.’

“We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless.”

Harbour continued to say that she’d told his stepdaughter in the letter that she’d give her a wave from the stage – and she did.

“She is a force of nature,” Harbour gushed.