Movie lovers have a great reason to go to the movies this weekend.

Sunday, August 27, is National Cinema Day, when theatres across North America will celebrate the joys of moviegoing with $4 tickets for every show.

The event is mounted each year by the Movie Theatre Association of Canada, in partnership with the U.S.-based Cinema Foundation.

Over 3,000 venues will participate in National Cinema Day, with movies showing on over 30,000 screens across both countries.

“Following a record-breaking summer for movie-going, National Cinema Day is the perfect way to close out the season. Theatres nationwide are excited to join forces to welcome Canadians into our theatres to experience a day of fun at the movies with their families and friends,” said Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director, MTAC in a press release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate alongside our US colleagues in thanking movie-lovers across the country for their ongoing support of the exhibition industry by inviting them to enjoy the big screen experience.”

In Canada, participating theatre chains include Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas, Magic Lantern Theatres, Landmark Cinemas, Cinémas Ciné Enterprise and many local independent cinemas.

Discounted tickets will apply to all movies, including summer box office blockbusters like “Barbie”, “Oppenheimer” and more.

National Cinema Day was launched in 2022 as a way of attracting patrons back into movie theatres following the COVID-19 pandemic.