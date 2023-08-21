Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miley Cyrus is among the names being linked to next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Hits Daily Double suggested Cyrus, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow were all in the running to take the stage for the coveted slot at the sporting event.

However, the site has since posted, “A rumour suggesting that Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus have been selected for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is running rampant online, but insiders say the chance of Styles taking part is less than zero.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Believes He Won’t Be Invited To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show Because ‘I Don’t Have Pizazz’

Artists shortlisted to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, according to @HITSDD reports: Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles

Bad Bunny

Jack Harlow Who do you think should headline? pic.twitter.com/jTPqNzVxx7 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 20, 2023

Miley Cyrus is rumored to headline the next Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4xzv4dZRsq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 20, 2023

The comments came after the publication reported Taylor Swift had turned down the halftime show headlining slot.

Lizzo was reportedly also in the running, but the Daily Mail reported that was no longer the case amid the lawsuit filed against her by three of her former backup dancers.

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” a source told the publication.

READ MORE: Why Fans Think Harry Styles Is The Next Super Bowl Half Time Performer

Lizzo’s former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things. Lizzo has denied the allegations.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place on February 11, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.