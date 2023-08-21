Demi Lovato’s boyfriend, Jutes, professed his love for the singer on her 31st birthday.

Jutes — a musician originally from Ottawa, Canada — took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a sweet tribute to Lovato on her special day.

“Happy birthday to my best friend. you’re [obviously] the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it,” he captioned a series of photos and video of the two, including a selfie of them kissing and a clip of Lovato doing a silly dance in a pair of crocs’ new big yellow boots.

He praised Lovato for being “weird” and making him “cry laughing.”

“Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago,” Jutes continued. “I didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever. i love u @ddlovato.”

Lovato took to the comments to thanks Jutes for “the sweetest f**king caption!!”

“You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you,” she wrote. “Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you.”

Lovato’s relationship with Jutes was confirmed in August 2022 when they stepped out in public together for the first time.