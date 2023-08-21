The mirror ball is back.

On Monday, the first poster and promo were unveiled for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars”, with host Alfonso Ribeiro and new co-host Julianne Hough.

READ MORE: Julianne Hough To Replace Tyra Banks As ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Co-Host: ‘The Show Holds A Special Place In My Heart’

In March, it was announced that Hough would be joining the show as new co-host, taking over from Tyra Banks, who served as host for the prior three seasons.

Before Banks joined in 2020, “DWTS” had been hosted by Tom Bergerson. Ribeiro joined the show in season 31.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sandoval Scandal

In a video promo for the new season, Ribeiro and Hough both show off their dance movies, as an announcer promises “a new spin” on the long-running reality competition.

Hough, of course, has a long history of “DWTS”, having served as a dance pro starting with season 4 through season 8, and returning later in capacity as a judge and guest judge.

Her brother Derek Hough has also served as a dance pro regularly since season 5, and since season 29 has served as a judge on the show.