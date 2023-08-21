Sienna Miller is having a baby!

The 41-year-old “Anatomy of a Scandal” star is expecting her second child, as was revealed when she was spotted showing off her baby bump during a recent beach vacation.

Miller was seeing on a beach in Ibiza, sporting a brown bikini, People reported.

Before heading to Ibiza, Miller had been spotted in St. Tropez with 26-year-old boyfriend Oli Green.

The actress has not responded to request for comment or confirmation.

Miller also shares 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with her ex, Tom Sturridge, who she was in a relationship with from 2011 to 2015.

In 2022, she spoke with Elle UK about the possibility of having more children.

“[The] pressure… [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she said at the time.

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” Miller added. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”