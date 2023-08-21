That iconic blanket Selena Gomez was burrowed inside on a front porch while striking a fresh-faced and slightly pensive look is now available on Amazon Canada.

Despite the hilarious memes regarding the photo, which the star posted to her Instagram earlier this month, the blanket looked both adorable and comfy.

Donning an earthy colour palette of grey, black and turquoise, the Mexican-style blanket costs $57.

The image of Selena gazing off into the distance while wrapped in the patterned fabric was turned into a myriad of memes, with many online users describing different scenarios Gomez looks like she’s involved in.

Now, you can take a piece of the meme and make it a part of your reality, thanks to the help of Amazon Canada.

Mexican Blanket — Photo: Amazon

Price: $59

You can even cozy up in the blanket while listening to Gomez’s next single, which will be released this Friday.