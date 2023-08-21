Sylvester Stallone will be making more than one appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

While it was previously announced that the action star’s upcoming Netflix documentary “Sly” will close the 2023 festival on September 16 with a world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall, it’s now been revealed that Stallone will keynote one of TIFF’s “In Conversation With…” series. Festival organizers confirmed on Monday, via Hollywood Reporter, that Stallone will chat about his long Hollywood career during the presentation.

The upcoming discussion seems quite fitting given that “Sly” explores the 50-year legacy of the “Rocky” star’s impact on Hollywood, offering an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer from his inspirational underdog-story through to the indelible characters he’s brought to life.

Amid the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes, Stallone is able to walk the glitzy red carpet in Toronto because “Sly” is not covered by the SAG-AFTRA TV and theatrical agreements.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will kick off on September 7 — opening with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” — and run through Sept. 17.