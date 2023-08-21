“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Canada’s Ken and his Ken-ergetic musical number.

If you’re apart of the small minority of humans who still haven’t seen the summer’s biggest blockbuster, fear not, you can catch an amazing glimpse of the film’s dance number, “I’m Just Ken”, completely sung by Ryan Gosling.

The bonus clip included footage of co-writer and co-producer Mark Ronson, as well as Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, putting all their Ken-ergy towards the plastic-and-pink showtune.

Another Canadian Ken can be spotted in the production of the dance number: Simu Liu!

Gerwig can’t help but be a ball of laughter during the shooting of the number, which includes an ’80s-dressed Gosling prancing across the Barbie Land’s sand on an imaginary horse.

The song is actually proving to be a small phenom, debuting at #87 on the Billboard Hot 100 two weeks ago. The movie, of course, is a box office breakthrough – raking in $1.2 billion worldwide.