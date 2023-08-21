Blac Chyna’s physical transformation continues to wow the world.

The former reality star and current beauty entrepreneur, 35, real name Angela White, posted impressive content on her social media on Saturday of herself pushing herself in the gym while her toned physique and muscles popped on the camera.

“Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there [are] endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all,” wrote the model by the post.

White racked up a slew of headlines the last few months after she publically admitted to get her facial filler dissolved and removing her breast and butt implants.

The star, who currently owns her brand of false eyelashes, hinted at creating her own health and fitness brand, Hearts Pure Fitness.

While speaking with ET last week, the mom of two explained that her plastic surgeries didn’t represent who she was “internally.”

“So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, ‘OK this is a well-rounded woman,'” she emphasized.

“Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It’s just like, ‘Ahh.’ It put me in this category when that’s really not who I am internally.”

The star also celebrated 10 months of sobriety last month, proving that her transformations aren’t just in the physical.