This fall will be full of the “Bachelor” franchise!

Deadline reports that ABC has set the premiere dates for the two upcoming “Bachelor” series in stone.

“The Golden Bachelor”, featuring first lead Gerry Turner, will premiere at 8 p.m. September 28, followed by the ninth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” at 9 p.m.

The teaser for “The Golden Bachelor” showcases Turner sitting with his daughters as they attempt to explain to him the dating sphere in 2023.

“The Golden Bachelor” follows one lucky senior as he attempts to find someone to spend the golden years of his life with from a crop of experienced and worldly women.

The star of “Bachelor in Paradise” remains unknown.

The heavy dose of “Bachelor” content will be led by the season 20 finale of “The Bachelorette” on Monday night, hopefully ending in Charity Lawson finding her everlasting moment of romantic bliss.