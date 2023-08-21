It appears Tori Spelling has left the Los Angeles hospital she was admitted to last Thursday.

While it remains unclear as to what the actress was being treated for, new photos obtained by TMZ show Spelling leaving the hospital in a wheelchair after being there for four days. Sources told the outlet that the actress needed help getting out of the wheelchair and into her SUV, despite the chair being part of hospitals’ standard operations.

The photos also see Spelling with some mysterious bruises on her face.

The mom of five was photographed leaving the facility on Sunday, the same day she shared a message to Instagram confirming her hospitalization. In her post, Spelling revealed she had IV in her hand and that her kids have been supportive of her stay, but failed to explain why she was there in the first place.

Spelling’s undisclosed illness comes a few months after she and Dean McDermott split after almost 20 years of marriage.