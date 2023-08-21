Drake has unveiled the special cover art for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

On Monday, the rapper uploaded a photo of the all-black cover featuring a doodle of a dog with red eyes to his Instagram account alongside the caption, “FOR ALL THE DOGS. Cover by Adonis,” revealing his son is the artist behind the drawing.

In the comments, many fans dubbed the 5-year-old a “young Picasso,” adding that Adonis “snapped” with his “talent.”

“Adonis resume looking crazy already,” one person wrote.

Drake’s announcement comes one day after he shared a sweet pic of Adonis dressed cozy next to his grandmother, Drake’s mother Sandi Graham.

Many believe Drake will debut For All The Dogs this week because, on July 26, during his seventh stop on the “It’s All A Blur Tour” in New York City, the rapper revealed details about the project, hinting at a release date.

“I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t,” Drake told the audience, before sharing a sweet message with his fans: “But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Given that it’s been more than two weeks, and that Drake has a habit of releasing projects shortly after announcing information about them, fans suspect the album to drop this week.

Drake initially teased the album back in June.

Upon releasing his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness, the musician revealed that an upcoming LP, For All The Dogs, was on the way. A message from Drake appeared upon scanning a QR code.

“I made an album to go with the book,” read the text. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me.”

A subtext below read: “FOR ALL THE DOGS”.