A new release of Queen’s 1981 compilation album, Greatest Hits, is axing one of the project’s most popular tracks.

“Fat Bottomed Girls” will not appear on an upcoming version of the album being released by Yoto, an audio platform for children.

In a statement to Express, Yoto explained that “the average age of our listeners is five years old, and after consultation, we felt [‘Fat Bottomed Girls’] wasn’t appropriate for our young audience.”

The track, which appears on one of Queen’s most ubiquitous LPs to ever launch, has been deemed one of the band’s racier songs, containing lyrics like: “Left alone with big fat Fanny / She was such a naughty nanny / Hey, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.”

Nonetheless, Queen agreed to cut the song ahead of the album’s release, a representative for the band confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

The other 16 tracks that appear on Greatest Hits have been released by Yoto, alongside a disclaimer for parents.

“Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs,” reads the content warning. “These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used, parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”