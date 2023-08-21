Padma Lakshmi shared the kind-hearted reason behind why she wouldn’t “spit anything out” during “Top Chef”‘s judging scenes.

The TV host and judge, who announced her departure from the NBC reality competition in June, admitted one thing she won’t miss about the show in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s “The Awardist” podcast.

READ MORE: ‘Top Chef’ Season 10 Winner Kristen Kish Tapped As New Host After Padma Lakshmi’s Exit

Despite calling the “Top Chef” crew her “family,” and noting how “hard and complex” her decision was to walk away, Lakshmi revealed she’s okay with leaving behind the physical toll that comes with eating all the delicious food in the short span of time that the show films.

“It’s only six or eight weeks, but my body goes through a lot in those six or eight weeks,” the model explained. “And I don’t spit anything out unless I think it’s unhealthy for me to eat it. I know I should, or I can, but I don’t like doing it because those chefs are putting their heart and soul into every plate of food and I feel terrible to spit it out.”

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi Is Hoping She Can Beat Martha Stewart’s ‘SI Swimsuit’ Age Record

Lakshmi, 52, served as Top Chef”‘s host and judge for 17 years, just shy of 20 seasons. She was approached to host the popular cooking series before it premiered back in 2006, while it was still in development, but was forced to turn down the offer since she’d already signed on to star in a British TV movie during the production dates. Eventually, she signed on for season two.

“[‘Top Chef’] came back for the second season and said, ‘Are you free now?’ And I said, ‘Sure,'” she recalled.