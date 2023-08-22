Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift knows how to deliver a toast

On Saturday night, the “Shake It Off” singer attended the wedding of friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, where, according to Page Six, she delivered a 15-minute speech.

During the raucous speech, Swift reportedly “roasted” the newlyweds, celebrating their nuptials at the Long Beach Island, New Jersey ceremony.

Swift’s speech apparently included a joke about how she always thanks Antonoff at awards shows, but doesn’t get the same love back.

The pair have frequently collaborated, with Antonoff producing songs for Swift as far back at her 2014 album 1989.

Antonoff has taken home eight Grammys over the years, including Producer of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, while Swift has won 12.

Also at the wedding was singer Lana Del Rey, who serenaded the couple for their first dance with her song about Qualley, titled “Margaret”.

According to Rolling Stone, Del Rey wrote the song so that it “could hypothetically be played at their wedding.”

Other been speeches at the wedding were delivered by bride and groom’s parents, Andie MacDowell, Paul Qualley, and Rick Antonoff and Shira Antonoff, and their siblings Rainey Qualley, Justin Qualley and Rachel Antonoff, as well as “Brittany Runs a Marathon” director Paul Downs Colaizzo.