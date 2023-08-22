Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways with manager Scooter Braun.

Sources told Billboard Grande had made the decision to split from Braun, whom she’s been working with since 2013.

Grande signed with Braun the same year she released her debut album, Yours Truly, which is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 30.

Grande took to Instagram over the weekend to tell fans what she has planned for the week commencing August 25 to celebrate the breakthrough release.

Billboard stated it’s “unclear” if Grande “is severing all business ties with Braun outside of management.”

The split was first reported by Puck’s Matthew Belloni on X.

NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. 👀👀 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 21, 2023

Despite the report, SB Projects still posted about Grande’s Yours Truly 10-year celebrations on Monday.

ET Canada has contacted Grande’s rep for comment.

The news came shortly after ET revealed Demi Lovato — who signed with SB Projects in 2019 — had also parted ways with Braun.

ET learned Lovato split from Braun in July.

“This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close,” a source said.

Despite Grande and Lovato’s split with Braun, it’s thought Justin Bieber is still managed by him.

“Justin and Scooter are still working together,” multiple sources told ET. “Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.”

