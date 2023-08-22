Keke Palmer is glad she didn’t give up on breastfeeding.

In an interview with Essence, the “Nope” star opened up about becoming a mother and the rewarding challenges that came from choosing to breastfeed her baby.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer And Sergio Hudson On Her 2023 MET Gala Look Right After Her Pregnancy: ‘Keke Was So Happy In Her Skin’

“I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult,” she said. “And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out.”

Palmer also talked about how breastfeeding helped her find the right balance between continuing to live her very busy life, while also raising her newborn son.

“The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again,” she explained. “In the midst of trying to work out and do things that I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do — like going to the Met Gala — I was able to say, ‘You know what, I’m gonna get out there and experience everything again, and I’m still gonna be there for my boy.'”

She added, “That kind of resolve built so much confidence and so much strength in me. I just got this overwhelming sense that I can do anything.”

In the interview, Palmer’s designer Sergio Hudson also talked about how working with a new mother shaped how he approached her Met Gala look.

“The challenge was that she literally had just had the baby. So she was changing by the day,” Hudson said. “I think we measured her like three or four times. And when she actually came to the final fitting, we had to take the dress in like maybe two, three inches. It was a lot. Her body was ever-changing, is still changing — so it was fun to make her feel confident in that moment.”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Stars In Usher’s New Music Video ‘Boyfriend’, Seemingly Shades Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer – Photo: Jennifer Katzman/Shutterstock

In the end it all worked out for Palmer who stunned in a white gown made from white tweed, with silver elements and a flowing cape.

“I feel like I was the most beautiful woman there,” Palmer said. “I knew that my hair was on point. I knew that my makeup was on point. I knew that my look was on point. And then Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon.”

Palmer welcomed her son Leodis in February.