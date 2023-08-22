Alabama Barker has had enough of social media trolls.

The 17-year-old — who is the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — took to TikTok on Sunday to fire back at anyone that’s been unnecessarily commenting on her appearance.

Barker told the camera, “Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views.

“And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you in the middle of a sentence, [with] your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you look.”

The teenager also revealed she has “a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease.”

“So that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain,” Barker said.

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”

Despite not needing to point it out, Barker told fans how once her thyroid problem and autoimmune disease get “balanced,” she will lose weight, but told trolls that she hasn’t gained more than “five, 10 pounds.”

“Weight fluctuates,” she said in the clip. “I don’t want any girls that are young, watching this, that are gaining weight, to ever think there’s something wrong with it.”

She concluded, “I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”