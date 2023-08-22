Charity Lawson is heading to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom.

The “Bachelorette” star was announced as a competitor for the upcoming 32nd season during the ABC dating show’s “After the final rose” finale on Monday night.

“So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down,” Lawson’s new fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, broke the news to Charity. “And you know that we’ve talked about this, about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

A live studio audience watches as Jesse Palmer sits down with Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on “The Bachelorette” season 20 finale. — Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

Following the finale, the official accounts for both “The Bachelorette” and “DWTS” took to Instagram to confirm the news in a joint post, sharing that “A whole new journey begins for @CharityLawsons as she joins ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu.”

An exact premiere date for season 32 has yet to be announced.

Several of the show’s pro dancers, including Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd and Alan Bersten, plus former competitors like fellow “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won “DWTS”‘ season 29 mirrorball trophy with partner Artem Chigvintsev — congratulated Lawson in the comments.

The exciting news came moments after Bachelor nation saw Lawson say “yes” to Olubeko’s proposal on “The Bachelorette” season 20 finale. It also follows the previously announced first contestant to join “DWTS” season 32 — fellow reality star, Ariana Madix.

Lat month, the “Vanderpump Rules” star confirmed she joined the show in a promo video with Derek Hough that aired on “Good Morning America”.

“DWTS” fans will have to wait to find out which other celebrities will be joining Lawson and Madix in the ballroom this season when the full cast is announced on September 13 on “GMA”.