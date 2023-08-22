Drew Barrymore recently faced a scary situation.

On Monday night, the daytime TV personality hosted a Q&A with singer Reneé Rapp at 92NY in New York when the event was interrupted by a man rushing the stage.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Shares Her House Rules: ‘I Keep The iPads Locked In A Safe’

Video posted to TikTok and shared across social media showed Barrymore and Rapp caught off guard by the man, who had shouted at them and was swiftly blocked by security as the pair were escorted off the stage to safety.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

Barrymore and Rapp later made their way back to the stage, after the man was escorted out.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore told Rapp, according to Insider. “That went full ‘Bodyguard.’ You are my Kevin Costner.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Pays Surprise Visit To Toronto Restaurant

Rapp then praised the Barrymore for keeping it together through the incident and for her eagerness to get back onstage to continue the conversation.

“They were like, ‘Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?’ She was like ‘Oh no, I’ve got it, I’m good,'” Rapp said,

The original TikTok post of the video had alleged that the man who rushed the stage was a known stalker, though that has not been confirmed.