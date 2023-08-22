Click to share this via email

Kim Cattrall turned 67 on Monday.

The “Sex and the City” actress took to Instagram to mark the special occasion by sharing a photo of herself posing on a throne.

She wrote in the caption, “Imagine where you will be and it will be so..” adding a love heart and kiss emoji.

The quote comes from the 2000 film “Gladiator”.

Cattrall shared the same photo again alongside another snap of herself holding some birthday brownies with candles in them, adding The Beatles’ song “Birthday”.

The star’s birthday comes ahead of her eagerly anticipated “And Just Like That…” cameo during the season 2 finale that’s set to air on Thursday.

Fans can’t wait to see her “SATC” character Samantha Jones back on TV, despite Cattrall being very vocal in the past about not returning to the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes all returned for the spinoff, but Cattrall chose not to.