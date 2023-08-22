Ariana Grande’s latest tattoo pays homage to her upcoming role in the “Wicked” movie.

In conversation with Allure, the singer-songwriter revealed she “knew” she “wanted to get” Glinda the Good Witch tatted on her “for a very long time.”

“When they come to me, I just get them,” she told the magazine of her tattoo ideas, before showing off her “most recent” ink on the back of her right hand.

“It’s Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum [Wizard of Oz] book,” Grande explained.

“I waited forever to fill up this hand,” she continued. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Grande stars as Glinda the Good Witch alongside her new beau and co-star, Ethan Slater, who portrays Boq in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed musical-fantasy.

News of Grande and Slater’s romance broke last month after the “Thank u, next” singer made headlines for splitting from husband, Dalton Gomez. Though the rumoured couple have been photographed getting cozy several times, they’ve yet to make their relationship public.