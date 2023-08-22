Jennifer Aniston speaks candidly about relationships in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Woman’s Style issue.

The “Friends” actress — who was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux between 2015-2018 — tells the mag: “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want.

“And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

She adds of who she’s currently sleeping with: “My dog,” insisting: “That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Elsewhere in the chat, Aniston speaks about the impact her late parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston’s divorce had on her when she was young.

The star tells the publication, “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” People reports.

“My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’

“I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take,” she goes on.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Is Seeking Comfort In Ex Justin Theroux As She Continues To Mourn Her Father John’s Death: Report

Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Celebrate Lisa Kudrow’s 60th Birthday: ‘You’re The Smartest, Funniest, Most Thoughtful Person’

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Women’s 2023 issue available Saturday, September 2.