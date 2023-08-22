Despite speculation about possible bad blood in the Cyrus family, Tish Cyrus‘ children weren’t shading her by not being at her wedding.

Tish tied the knot with “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday. However, not all of her children were in attendance to lend their support — namely, 23-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus and 29-year-old son, Braison Cyrus.

In fact, Braison and Noah shared snapshots to their Instagram Stories showing they spent the weekend hanging out together, and going to Walmart, thus sparking social media chatter and fanning the flames of feud rumours.

However, a source tells ET, “There is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison.”

“They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding,” the source says.

While her siblings were not on hand at the event, Miley Cyrus was there and served as her mom’s maid of honour.

“Miley just wants to be there for her mom and wants her to be happy,” the source says. “She was glad to be there for her.”

Tish shares Miley, Braison and Noah with her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus. She also has two older children — Trace, 34, and Brandi, 36 — from a previous marriage, who, along with Miley, were also in attendance.

Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years, during which time they split up and filed for divorce three times, reconciling repeatedly until Tish’s final filing in April 2022. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Tish’s wedding day, a source tells ET that Tish spent the day before her wedding with daughter Miley, noting that there was no rehearsal dinner. “Everyone was happy for Tish,” the source shares.

The couple’s wedding comes just four months after they announced their engagement and less than a year after the pair went public with their relationship in November 2022. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in January, when they stepped out to celebrate the new year at Miley’s New Year’s Eve party.

Billy Ray has since moved on as well with singer Firerose. The pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

